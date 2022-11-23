Candidates for the Board of Education in four Jefferson County school districts will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning 8 a.m. Monday, December 5, 2022.

Richardson, Secretary of the Jefferson County Election Board, said Declaration of Candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022, when the filing period ends. Richardson reminds voters that Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than Friday, December 9, 2022, and may only be filed by another candidate for that office. Contests against unopposed candidates may be filed by contacting the County Election Board.

If more than two candidates file for the same vacant Board of Education position, a Primary Election will be held Tuesday, February 14, 2023, if one candidate receives more than 50% of the votes, that candidate will be named the elected official. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will vie for the vacant position during the Board of Education General Election, April 4, 2023, if only two candidates file for the same vacant Board of Education position, those two candidates’ names will appear on the General Election ballot in April.

Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted for the following offices:

Ringling School District, Office No. 3-5 year term

Ringling School District, Office No. 5-2 year unexpired term

Waurika School District, Office No. 3-5 year term

Terral School District, Office No. 3-3 year term

Ryan School District, Office No. 3-5 year term

Declaration of Candidacy forms can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections or by contacting your County Election Board office at 580.228.3150 or Jefferson County@elections.ok.gov

The Jefferson County Election Board is located at 220 North Main-Room 203 Waurika and is open from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.