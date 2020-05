It’s that time of the year when we begin to think of graduation. These lemon balls make a very pretty cookie for any occasion. They are easy, quick and delicious!

Lemon Bars

Ingredients:

1 (12oz) Package Vanilla Wafers

1 (6oz) Can Frozen Lemonade, Thawed

1/2 Cup Butter

1 (16oz) Box Powdered Sugar

1 Cup Finely Chopped Pecans

Directions:

Combine Wafers, Juice, Butter and Sugar, Mix Well. Blend in Nuts. Shape into small Balls and Roll in powdered Sugar.

Yields Approximately 8 Dozen