If you like something fast and easy this recipe os for you. It was given to me by my friend, Sue Ann Kid. She and I used to fuss over the name of it. Sue Ann calls it taco soup and I call it tortilla soup becuase my recipe for taco soup doesnt have tortillas in it. No matter what you call it, I promise it is delicious!



Ingredients:

Taco/Tortilla Soup

1 lb. Velveeta Cheese

1 Can Chicken Broth

1 Can Cream of celery soup

2 small cans or 1 large can chicken pieces

1 can rotel tomatoes

Directions: Heat all the ingredients together, and once it has heated add: 1 1/2 Cups Chopped Flour Tortillas.

