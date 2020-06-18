This week’s recipe is a favorite one at our house. It is also a favorite one at our covered dish dinner at First Baptist Church. My sweet friend, Jeanette Castle, shared her recipe with me. I have no doubt it will become one of your favorites too.

Sweet Potato Dumplings

Ingredients:

1 (8 count) Roll of Crescent Rolls

4 Frozen Sweet Potato Patties

1 Cup Water

1 Cup Sugar

6 TBS Butter

1/2 TBS Cornstarch

1 TBS Vanilla Extract

Cinnamon for Sprinkling on top

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees, Cut patties in half, separate rolls and roll half sweet potato pattie in each crescent roll triangle. Place in square pan. Then, in a sauce pan, combine the water, sugar and cornstarch. Mix well. Add butter.

Heat over medium heat, stirring occasionally until the butter has melted and the sugar has dissolved. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla. Pour the sugar mixture over the dumplings. Sprinkle with cinnamon. I like a lot of cinnamon on mine.

Bake for 35 to 40 minutes.