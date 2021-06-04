Washington, D.C. – Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04) today encouraged middle school and high school students in the Fourth District of Oklahoma to participate in the 2021 Congressional App Challenge. This annual competition is designed to promote innovation, engagement and excellence in computer science through student development of an application (“app”).

“I am delighted to invite students living in the Fourth District of Oklahoma to participate in this year’s Congressional App Challenge. This educational initiative is a fantastic way for students to explore, sharpen and hone their coding and computer-based skills, which could inspire and prepare them to pursue potential careers in STEM fields. As this unique challenge gets underway, I look forward to seeing the new ideas and creativity of students.”

While this year’s Congressional App Challenge will officially launch later this month, interested students can already pre-register by visiting congressionalappchallenge.us. Beginning June 24, contest submissions will be accepted on the site’s portal with the final deadline of 11 a.m. CT on Monday, November 1, 2021. Following the submissions period, entries from the Fourth District will be judged and the winner selected by a local panel of relevant experts.

Questions can be directed to StudentSupport@CongressionalAppChallenge.us or by calling Cole’s Norman office at (405) 329-6500. Additional information can also be found atcole.house.gov/services/app-challenge.

Background on the Congressional App Challenge

Launched by the U.S. House of Representatives in 2015, this national contest invites students to create an application (“app”) for desktop/PC, web, tablet, mobile, raspberry Pi or other devices using any programming language – such as C, C++, Java, JavaScript, Python, Ruby or “block code.” The competition is open to all students who meet the eligibility requirements, regardless of their coding experience. Winning apps from congressional districts across the country are eligible for display in the U.S. Capitol and featured on the U.S. House of Representatives’ website at House.gov.

More information is available at congressionalappchallenge.us.