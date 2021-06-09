Washington, D.C. – Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04) this week congratulated four students who received and accepted appointments to attend one of the United States military service academies. The U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy all require a congressional nomination to be considered for appointment. Cole previously nominated these students for appointment consideration in December.

“I am delighted to congratulate Jonathan Kim, Elliott Kmetz, Elena Price and Nathan Wirth on receiving and accepting appointments to attend one of America’s esteemed military service academies,” said Cole. “Their selfless desire and willingness to answer the call to serve our country with their talents and intelligence is commendable, and I was honored to play a small part in their journey by nominating each of them for potential appointment. As they enter this next phase of their lives and education, I know these young leaders will continue to make their families, friends, communities and our state proud every step of the way.”

The students from the Fourth District of Oklahoma who received and accepted appointments are listed below:

U.S. Military Academy at West PointElena Price, Lawton – Eisenhower High School

U.S. Naval Academy

Jonathan Kim, Oklahoma City – Westmoore High School*

U.S. Air Force Academy

Elliott Kmetz, Norman – Norman High School *

Nathan Wirth, Norman – Norman High School

*Note: Jonathan Kim was also offered an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and Elliott Kmetz was also offered an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy.