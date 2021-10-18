Washington, D.C. – Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04) released the following statement after learning of the loss of former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Colin Powell.

“It was with great sadness that I learned of the unexpected passing of Colin Powell,” said Cole. “America has lost not only a great warrior and respected statesman but a genuinely wise and decent man. Secretary Powell was a role model and a patriot revered and respected by millions of Americans of every race, ethnicity and political persuasion.

“During my time in politics and in Congress, I had the privilege of interacting with Colin Powell. While we didn’t agree on every issue, I respected his perspective, his thoughtful approach to every issue, his deep patriotism and his long and selfless service to our country.

“I extend my sympathy to the Powell family, including his wife of 59 years, Alma Powell, and his loving children and grandchildren. All America grieves with them in their loss.

“In the words of our greatest president, Abraham Lincoln, Colin Powell spoke to ‘the better angels of our nature.’ His calm voice in these turbulent times will be greatly missed.”