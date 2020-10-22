Washington, D.C. – Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04) today mourned the loss of Ed Apple, a devoted and longtime Duncan community leader, who recently passed away.

“I was saddened to learn of the passing of my good friend and a great Oklahoman, Ed Apple,” said Cole. “Ed was an amazing man — a Marine fighter pilot, a successful businessman, an impressive civic and political leader and a loving husband and family man.

“I first met Ed in 1986 when I was Republican State Chairman, and he was running for State Representative. Most people thought a Republican couldn’t win solidly Democratic Duncan in that era. But win he did. When he did, he became the only elected Republican south of Moore in the entire state of Oklahoma.

“Ed went on to have an amazing public career. After eight distinguished years in the state House, he nearly won a congressional seat in 1994. In 1995, newly elected Governor Frank Keating appointed Ed to the Corporation Commission. He went on to be elected in his own right. He was an outstanding public servant.

“I extend my sincerest sympathies to Ed’s loving wife Betty and his wonderful children and grandchildren. Ed will be missed as a leader, a public servant, a friend to all who knew him and a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved and cherished his family and friends above all else.”