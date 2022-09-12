Moore, OK – Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04) remembered the tragic attacks of September 11, 2001, when planes were hijacked by terrorists and crashed into the World Trade Centers in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and in a field near Stonycreek Township, Pennsylvania.

“Like all Americans who witnessed and endured the dreadful attacks on our nation on September 11, 2001, the overwhelming sense of pain and sorrow has never left the forefront of my mind,” said Cole. “Now, 21 years after the unconscionable acts of terror, our nation honors the tragic loss of American lives taken from us. Like many others who watched in horror as these events unfolded, I was devastated by the brutal acts of hate and destruction. However, the profound heroism of first responders and patriotism from Americans for the days and weeks that followed were inspirational.

“As we continue to honor those who lost their lives on that fateful day, we also thank our first responders and those in our armed forces who continue to display courage and dedication to protecting our country, ensuring freedom remains for generations to come. Throughout history and during unprecedented times, Americans have banded together and always prevailed. Americans rise to any challenge and face those who threaten our way of life. Together, we will continue to succeed as the great beacon of democracy and freedom for the world.”