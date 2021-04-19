Washington, D.C. – Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04) released the following statement on the 26th anniversary of the bombing that occurred at the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City on April 19, 1995.

“Twenty-six years ago today, our state and country experienced one of its most solemn tragedies,” said Cole. “In an act of senseless terror, 168 innocent people lost their lives and hundreds more were injured or had their lives forever changed. As we pause today to remember those taken, we also grieve with the many families and loved ones left behind. I vividly remember that day, and although it was tragic, I was extremely proud of the outpouring of heroism and support from every first responder, government official and bystander who worked together in rescue and recovery for the hours and days afterward. Indeed, communities across the state, through their outpouring of support, set the Oklahoma Standard.”