Waurika Head Start program has been serving families in Jefferson County for many years. The center is currently under the direction of Gaylon Wadsworth and co-teacher Amanda Earnest. The center nutrition program is led by Carol Prewitt. Concerns over Covid-19 led to many challenges last year, and enrollment was impacted. In order to increase enrollment and better serve the families of the community, Waurika Head Start will be open for a full day of school this school year.

Families of Waurika Head Start students will no longer have the challenge of finding additional child care after lunch. The new school day will last from 8:00AM to 3:00PM. Students will receive instruction based on National Head Start Standards, and will help prepare students for elementary school.

Leslea Hixson, the new Director of Head Start and Early Head Start, added, “We are very excited to be able to continue to serve the families of Waurika, and hope the additional time in the school day will help to better meet the needs of our families.” School will begin August 12th, but families can call (580)228-2810 to enroll at any time. You can also contact Head Start offices at any time by email at, CADCHobart@sbcglobal.com, or by phone at,

(580)726-3343.