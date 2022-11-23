February 22, 1936 – November 12, 2022

Age: 86

Joe Qualls, beloved brother and uncle passed from this life November 12, 2022 at the age of 86. He was born February 22, 1936 to Raymer and Leola Qualls in the Irving Community outside of Waurika, Oklahoma. Joe was fourth in line to 5 siblings: Wanda, Mildred, Jerry, Charlene and Rosa. He attended school in Waurika and remained friends with his childhood running buddy, Steve Fulton until his death. As an adult, Joe loved to work with his hands and design things making fiber glass his choice of media. He spent many years between Oklahoma and Florida making fiber glass tubs and showers for Marriott Hotels. He also enjoyed designing fiber glass boats. He loved to fish in his younger years and was always willing to have a beer with a friend. Joe never had children of his own, but he is remembered by many nieces and nephews. Joe loved watching football and was a devout OU and Cowboy fan. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Wanda and husband Pete; brother Jerry and wife Beulah; sister Charlene and husband Ed. Joe is survived by sister Mill Barfield with husband George of Andrews, TX; sister Rosa Keethler of Wichita Falls, TX and many nieces and nephews scattered over the Texhoma region.

“A limb has fallen from the family tree that says Grieve Not for me. Remember the Best Times, the Laughter, the Song, the Good Life I lived while I was Strong.” – author unknown.

A Memorial Service for Joe Qualls will be announced in the future.