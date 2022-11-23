Editor’s Note: Linda Chiles has graciously allowed us to publish recipes from her collection. These recipes were published in Waurika in 1951. They were originally submitted by citizens of Waurika. Many of these names you will remember. Some you may be related to.

Enjoy!

MRS. GEORGE McLELLAN’S PUMPKIN OR BLACKBERRY JAM CAKE

2 cups sugar

4 egg yolks

1 cup shortening

3 cups flour

1 cup sour milk

1/2 t. soda

1 t. nutmet

1 t. cinnamon

1/2 t. all-spice

1/2 t. salt

1 cup blackberry preserves

4 egg whites (beaten to folding consistency)

Directions

Mix and cream sugar, shortening and egg yolks; add soda to milk and sift all dry ingredients together. Add alternately with milk. Add preserves and mix thoroughly. Fold in egg whites. Bake in preheated oven at 350 degrees for one hour and 45 minutes. Use greased and floured angel food cake pan.

For icing, color regular butter icing orange substituting orange juice for cream if desired. Spread thickly over cake after placing a cinnamon stick in center of cake to make pumpkin stem. Run knife lightly from bottom to center, ending at cinnamon stick to make ridges of pumpkin.