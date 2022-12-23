Arrested 12/14/22

Moody, Timothy Ray of Ringling, OK; DOB 12/16/87; Bench Warrant.

Arrested 12/15/22

Pigg, Cari Ann of Ringling, OK; DOB 4/18/87; Larceny of Auto, Aircraft or other motor vehicle, Poss of controlled substance, Poss of paraphernalia.

Arrested 12/14/22

Pulliam, Daniel Wesley of Oklahoma City, OK; DOB 6/19/86; Poss of controlled substance, Poss of paraphernalia, Driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked, Transporting open container – beer.

Arrested 12/17/22

Sanchez, Mary Christine of Waurika, OK; DOB 6/5/60; DUI: Drive under the influence of alcohol.

Arrested 12/13/22

Watkins, Joseph Dennis of Ringling, OK; DOB 2/21/50; Protective order violation x3 counts, Carry or possesss firearm by convicted felon.