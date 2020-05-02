We have been hearing the phrase “wash your hands” a lot these days. And it should be something that all of us are doing regularly. Determining when you should use soap and water or hand sanitizer is important to help prevent the spread of germs and you getting sick.

Soap and water works to remove all types of germs from your hands while hand sanitizers acts by killing certain germs on the skin. Soap and water is more effective in removing certain kinds of germs as well as chemicals.

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CD) use Soap and Water:

• Before, during, and after preparation of food

• Before eating food

• Before and after caring for someone sick

• After using the bathroom, changing diapers

• After blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing

• After touching an animal, animal food or animal waste

• After touching garbage

• If your hands are visibly dirty or greasy

Hand Sanitizer (60% or more alcohol):

• Before and after visiting someone in the hospital/nursing home

• If soap and water is not available but wash with soap and water as soon as possible.

If your hands are visibly dirty or greasy, do not use hand sanitizer; use soap and water.

Additionally, with COVID-19 you should also make sure to clean your hands:

• After you have been in a public place and touched an item or surface that may frequently be touched by others (door handles, counters, shopping carts, etc.)

• Before touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Hand washing is one of the best ways to protect yourself and your family from getting sick. For more information regarding hand washing and other COVID-19 issues, please visit the DRH Health website at www.drhhealth.org.