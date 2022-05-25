Throughout Military Appreciation Month, we reflect on the tremendous sacrifices of our service members, past and present, and pay respects to them and their families. The United States of America is indebted to them for their service. Beginning in 1775, our precious sons and daughters have stood ready to fight for our freedom and the values of democracy at home and abroad. This month we say thank you.

As the son of a career Air Force veteran, I grew up seeing firsthand the sacrifices made by our military men and women. These brave individuals and their families undoubtedly understand the meaning of patriotism and know more of sacrifice than many of us will realize in a lifetime. In answering the call to serve, members of our military will miss weddings, funerals or the births of their own children. Others will even pay the ultimate sacrifice. Because of this, we must remain committed to providing current and past members of our military with the best resources and as a member of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee in the House, that is always a top priority of mine.

This begins with ensuring our military is fully prepared and ready at a moment’s notice when called to action. We cannot let them down and must adequately fund our military to provide the best training, weaponry and other resources to keep them safe in the line of duty. Our nation’s defense, and in many cases that of our allies and friends around the world, depends on it. We owe each service member the best chance of success when they leave home to fight for us.

Additionally, just as we prepare members of our military for their service, our soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines and guardians should be able to do their job and know that their families are well tended while they are away. Military families need to have the best benefits, housing, schools and childcare facilities we can provide.

Finally, it is not enough to simply care for them while in uniform. Our veteran heroes deserve our support as they rejoin the communities they came from. This includes the right programs to assist them with the transition from the profession of arms into another meaningful vocation where they can provide for their families and enjoy a well-deserved quality of life. And while rejoining society, access to the right mental care, improving diagnosis of myriad ailments when they are most treatable and making sure our servicemembers can always get to a medical provider should be considered essential goals.

We can never do enough as a Congress and a nation to support the members of our military, and we honor the countless men and women who have selflessly answered the call of duty and in so doing pledged to relentlessly defend liberty and protect our homeland. Our fighting men and women are the best in the world and deserving of every bit of our gratitude. I certainly will continue fighting on their behalf in Congress just as they have done for us around the world.