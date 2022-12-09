Friday, December 9 is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the January 10 Terral Public School Annexation Election Jefferson County Election Board Secretary Tammy Richardson said today.

Richardson said that persons who are United States Citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 17 ½ years old are eligible to apply for voter registration. However, you must be at least 18 years old to vote.

Applications must be received by the County Election Board or postmarked no later than midnight, December 9 Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted, but will not be processed until after the Terral Public Schools Annexation Election. Applications may also be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that is also an official voter registration agency by the submission deadline.

Applicants will be notified in writing when their application has been processed. Approved voters will receive a Voter Identification Card in the mail. Some may receive a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application was not approved. Richardson said those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting their application should contact the County Election Board office immediately.

The Jefferson County Election Board reminds voters that applications must be approved by the County Election Board Secretary in order to vote.

Registered voters who have moved to Jefferson County from a different county or state will need to complete a new Voter Registration Application in order to be eligible for elections in Jefferson County. If you have moved within the county and need to update your address, you may make changes online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or complete a Voter Registration Application.

Voter Registration Applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. You may also complete a form at your County Election Board. Most post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries have applications available upon request.

The Jefferson County Election Board is located at 220 North Main-Room 203 Waurika, OK and is open from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. For questions, please contact the Election Board at 580-228-3150 or JeffersonCounty@elections.ok.gov

You can also find Jefferson County Election Board on Facebook