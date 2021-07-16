There were two women’s ranch rodeos Saturday morning at Coyote Hills Arena. The rodeo was sanctioned with the Women’s Ranch Rodeo Association.

Winners of Rodeo Number 2

Above: Top Team of both rodeos:1st Push Hard Cattle (Nessa Smith, Billie Franks, Rebecca Wilson, Michelle Dyer)

2nd Espuela (JV Thomas, Ginny Jo Thomas, Kelsey Love Thomas, Heather Borg)

3rd McClemore Cattle (Presley Reid, Nakona Danley, Gracie Paul, Rasey Runyan)

Winners of rodeo #1

1st Calvary Cross in order from right to left to right Whitney Hall, Stephanie Spillers, Pam McCleskey, Brooke Wilson

2nd Push Hard Cattle (Nessa Smith, Billie Franks, Rebecca Wilson, Michelle Dyer)

3rd Espuela (JV Thomas, Ginny Jo Thomas, Kelsey Love Thomas, Heather Borg)

Above: Top Horse Gracie Paul received handmade headstall buckle donated by Dyer Horseshoeing (Submitted Photo)

Top Hand Kelsey Love Thomas

She received a handmade headstall buckle donated by Dyer Horseshoeing

