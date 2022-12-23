W.L. Houston

March 12, 1947 – December 12, 2022

Age: 75

W. L. Houston was born March 12, 1947 in Waurika, Oklahoma to Haskell and Ozell (Dean) Houston. He passed from this life Monday, December 12, 2022 in Wichita Falls, Texas at the age of 75. W. L. married the love of his life Patsy Nolan March 15, 1968 in Wichita Falls, Texas. They owned Houston Leather. They enjoyed working with hog hunters from around the United States, and he was known as the hog dog man at the store. He was an outdoorsy man who loved hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his loving wife – Patsy, 2 brothers – David Houston and Daniel Houston, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother, and 1 sister.

Funeral service was Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 10:30AM at Dudley Funeral Home in Waurika with Bro. Mike Bates officiating. Interment was at the Waurika Cemetery. Family will receive visitors at Dudley Funeral Home Wednesday from 5-7 PM.