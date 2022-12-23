Ruben Mora

September 3, 1928 – December 17, 2022

Age: 94

Ruben Mora was born September 3, 1928 in Michigan to Bernabe’ H. and Francesca (Venezuela) Mora. He passed from this life Saturday, December 17, 2022 at his home in Waurika at the age of 94. He and Virginia Lee (Dean) were married in Abilene, Texas on June 27, 1960. He served his country in the United States Air Force where he retired after 26 years of service.

After retirement he went to work in the automotive industry for Ford Motor Company promptly going into the nuclear industry working at various sites in many states including Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Missouri. As the demand grew for his field of expertise he began a long career in the construction industry leading him to work in Iran and Saudi Arabia. Mr. Mora began his career allowing him to travel the world. At one time he held a membership of a Free Mason. He spent a lot of time keeping his yard neat and tidy and his favorite hobby was cutting gemstones. Ruben was a family man. His favorite pastime was being with family, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed nothing more than talking to anyone about them. He and Virginia attended Addington Baptist church before his health declined.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

He is survived by his wife Virginia. His children, Vivee Anthony and husband Billy, Guy Mora and wife Shelly and Scott Mora and wife Katherine, 9 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 1 on the way. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and extended family that are very dear to his immediate family.

Memorial services for Mr. Mora will be Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 am at Addington Baptist Church with bubba Clark officiating.