The statewide candidate filing period begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 8 said Tammy Richardson Secretary of the Jefferson County Election Board.

Filing will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The deadline for filing as a candidate is 5 p.m. Friday, April 10, no exceptions.

Candidates for state offices file with the Secretary of the State Election Board in Oklahoma City. Candidates for county offices file with the Secretary of the County Election Board.

Richardson said that the following county offices will be filled this year:

Court Clerk

County Clerk

County Sheriff

County Commissioner District #2

For more election-related information, call the County Election Board at 580-228-3150 or visit www.elections.ok.gov.

