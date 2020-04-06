OKLAHOMA CITY (April 5, 2020) – Governor Kevin Stitt announced today that President Donald Trump has approved his request for a Major Disaster Declaration covering all 77 Oklahoma counties.

The declaration authorizes FEMA’s Public Assistance program, which provides federal funding for emergency protective measures and direct federal assistance for state and local governments as they continue to respond to the COVID-19 emergency.

Gov. Stitt’s request for additional assistance to include crisis counseling, disaster unemployment assistance, disaster legal services and other programs remains under review by the White House.

Due to the unprecedented scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress has been authorizing some disaster assistance programs on a national level that are traditionally approved by FEMA on a state or local level as well as programs that go beyond what FEMA can normally provide.

State authorities will continue to assess the need for additional federal disaster aid to cover further response and recovery costs. Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management is working with FEMA and local emergency management officials to help local jurisdictions document their eligible costs for reimbursement.