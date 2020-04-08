Moore, OK – Tom Cole formally announced today that he will seek reelection to represent the Fourth District of Oklahoma in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“We are living in unprecedented times, and together, we are travelling uncharted waters. But America has seen and conquered greater challenges, and I know that we will win this battle as well,” stated Cole. “From those on the front lines, to those doing their part by staying at home, Americans and Oklahomans will band together and see this through.

“Today’s challenges require strong and unwavering leadership that is always looking forward and preparing,” said Cole. “In representing the people of the Fourth District, I have proudly fought to protect and advance commonsense conservative values while also ensuring that we are investing in the future and are ready to face challenges, both foreign and domestic, and both man-made and natural.

“Prioritizing funding for biomedical disease research and readiness is one of the most important investments we can make in our collective future. Over the last five years, I have proudly championed and helped secure historic increases for the National Institutes of Health. In the last couple of years and long before the world heard of COVID-19, I was proud to lead the effort to establish the Infectious Disease Rapid Response Reserve Fund – an emergency fund that I proposed to immediately respond to dangerous infectious diseases like Ebola, Zika and COVID-19. Certainly, when we prioritize the public health, we can be better prepared for the future – and healthier and safer for it.

“In recent days and in response to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic and its spread in the United States, I was proud to stand with the Trump Administration in supporting aid to help Americans weather the storm. This includes more resources for state and local governments, tribal governments, small business owners, front-line health care workers and hardworking Americans to fight this disease.

“While our focus is rightfully on the pandemic, we cannot rest on other areas of preparedness. Whether it is responding to national security threats at home or abroad, there is no doubt that our military is in a stronger place today than it was just a few years ago. Along with President Trump, I was proud to help deliver the largest pay increase to our military men and women in a decade, increased funding for invaluable missions at Fort Sill Army Post and Tinker Air Force Base and continued support for the modernization of our military.

“While I am proud of my record, there is still important work ahead,” continued Cole. “I am running for re-election to build on the significant strides taken and to usher in solutions that help Americans and our economy recover from the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, further support and strengthen our military’s readiness and capabilities, and help set future generations on firm financial footing.

“It is a great honor to represent the people of the Fourth District. I look forward to being of service, earning the vote over the coming months and continuing to fight for our conservative ideals and principles.”