During the Chickasaw Annual Meeting and Festival, the Chickasaw Nation has made a virtual tour of the Chickasaw Cultural Center’s Aaholiitobli’ Honor Garden available to the public. The virtual tour can be viewed at AnnualMeeting.Chickasaw.net.

The honor garden is a beautiful and serene monument dedicated to Chickasaw leaders, elders and warriors inducted into the Chickasaw Hall of Fame. Its peaceful setting invites visitors to reflect and view the etched granite plaques commemorating each inductee.

Chickasaw Nation Director of Event Operations Francine Parchcorn said, “The Aaholiitobli’ Honor Garden is one of the cultural center’s most esteemed outdoor attractions.”

Located on the Chickasaw Cultural Center campus in Sulphur, Oklahoma, the Aaholiitobli’ Honor Garden is crafted from rock, granite and copper. The architecture is an original design inspired by the four directions and incorporates spiral symbols indicative of traditional Chickasaw culture.

Induction into the Chickasaw Hall of Fame is the highest honor bestowed on Chickasaw citizens.

Inductees must have distinguished themselves in their business, profession, craft or vocation, thereby bringing honor to the Chickasaw Nation, and/or have made outstanding contributions to the Chickasaw Nation or society in general.

Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby’s vision of honoring Chickasaws who have distinguished themselves and the Chickasaw Nation led to the dedication of the Aaholiitobli’ Honor Garden in 2010.

New members are added to the honor garden to acknowledge the Chickasaw Nation’s past and the people who have made the Chickasaw Nation successful.

For more information on the Chickasaw Hall of Fame, visit Chickasaw.net/HOF. To enjoy all the festivities of the Chickasaw Annual Meeting and Festival, visit AnnualMeeting.Chickasaw.net.