I think old recipes are very often the best recipes. This Bar B Q Sauce has been in the Horn family since we were small kids. It was given to my daddy by a man in Seminole who was known for his excellent Bar B Q Sauce.

Bar B Q Sauce

Ingredients:

2 Cups Ketchup

4 tsp. Vinegar

2 tsp Sugar

1 1/2 tsp. Red Pepper

2 TBS Liquid Smoke (Or to your taste)

Black Pepper

Pinch of Salt

Directions

Cook about 30-45 minutes to low temperature.