I think we all enjoy a good Jello salad. Most of us have the same basic Jello salad recipes. This week’s Jello salad recipe is a little different from most. I hope you enjoy it as, much as I do.

Jello Salad

Ingredients:

2 Small Boxes Apricot Jello

2/3 Cup Sugar

2/3 Cup Water

20 oz. Crushed Pineapple

2 Small Jars Apricot Baby Food

8 oz. Cream Cheese-Softened

1 Can Eagle Brand Milk

1 1/2 Cups Pecans

Cool Whip

Directions

Bring the Jello, sugar and Water to a boil. Add the crushed pineapple and baby food. Set aside to cool. Beat Cream Cheese and Eagle Brand Milk. Add 1 1/2 cups pecans. Then add to the cooled jello mixture. Pour mixture into desired dish and chill. Top with cool whip and nuts when serving.