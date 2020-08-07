This creamy cheese dip is quick and easy. It’s good to serve any time of the year. It is good served with chips or crackers.
Confetti Cheese Salsa
Ingredients:
2 Cups (8oz) finely shredded cheddar cheese
2 Cups (8oz) shredded mozzarella cheese
2 large tomatoes, seeded and chopped
1 medium green pepper, diced
1 small cucumber, seeded and diced
1 small onion, chopped
1 bottle (8oz) ranch salad dressing
2 TBS salsa
Directions
In a large bowl, combine the first six ingredients. Combine the salad dressing and salsa; pour over cheese mixture and gently toss.