This creamy cheese dip is quick and easy. It’s good to serve any time of the year. It is good served with chips or crackers.

Confetti Cheese Salsa

Ingredients:

2 Cups (8oz) finely shredded cheddar cheese

2 Cups (8oz) shredded mozzarella cheese

2 large tomatoes, seeded and chopped

1 medium green pepper, diced

1 small cucumber, seeded and diced

1 small onion, chopped

1 bottle (8oz) ranch salad dressing

2 TBS salsa

Directions

In a large bowl, combine the first six ingredients. Combine the salad dressing and salsa; pour over cheese mixture and gently toss.