Arrested 7/30/20

BRYANT, AMY NICOLE of Cornish, OK; DOB: 3/14/87; Assault and Battery on Police Officer.

Arrested 7/27/20

CROXTON, JAMES RANDALL of Chickasaw, OK; DOB: 3/11/69; Domestic Assault and Battery by Strangulation.

Arrested 8/1/20

GILLIAM, KEV EUGENE of Cleveland, OK; DOB: 12/12/75; Driving with License Canc/Susp/Revoked, Failure to Stop at Stop Sign.

Arrested 8/3/20

HIGHTOWER, JEREMY MARSHALL of Howe, TX; DOB: 7/9/81; Possession of Paraphernalia, Violating Maximum and Minimum Speed Limits, Operates a vehicle after the registration deadline for that vehicle without a proper license plate for the current year, Any Motor Vehicle Owner or Operator Fails to Comply with the Compulsory Law, Driving Motor Vehicle Under Suspended or Revoked License or While Disqualified, Transports Intoxicating Beverage or Low- Point Beer, Possession of Controlled Substance.

Arrested 8/1/20

LEE, TRAVIS WAYNE of Waurika, OK; DOB: 2/22/84;Driving with License Canc/Susp/Revoke.

Arrested 8/1/20

LOZADA, AMANDA LOUISE of Wichita Falls, TX; DOB: 11/1/84; Driving a Motor Vehicle Under Suspended or Revoked License or While Disqualified, Violating Maximum Speed Limits.