This week’s recipe is a perfect salsa recipe for the holidays. It goes well over cream cheese or can be eaten with corn chips. It calls for grated ginger but I always use ground ginger and no one has complained yet.
Cranberry Salsa
Ingredients:
12 oz. fresh cranberries (grind in food processor)
½ cup sliced green onions
2 jalapenos – seeded and minced (if you want it spicier you can leave some of the seeds)
¼ cup cilantro leaves – minced
2 TBS grated fresh ginger
2 TBS lemon juice
½ cup sugar
Directions: Crush the cranberries in food processor. Add crushed cranberries in a bowl and add the remaining ingredients. Let set for several hours. Serve over cream cheese or serve with ships.