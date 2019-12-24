This week’s recipe is a perfect salsa recipe for the holidays. It goes well over cream cheese or can be eaten with corn chips. It calls for grated ginger but I always use ground ginger and no one has complained yet.



Cranberry Salsa

Ingredients:

12 oz. fresh cranberries (grind in food processor)

½ cup sliced green onions

2 jalapenos – seeded and minced (if you want it spicier you can leave some of the seeds)

¼ cup cilantro leaves – minced

2 TBS grated fresh ginger

2 TBS lemon juice

½ cup sugar

Directions: Crush the cranberries in food processor. Add crushed cranberries in a bowl and add the remaining ingredients. Let set for several hours. Serve over cream cheese or serve with ships.

