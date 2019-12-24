Every two years the football schools in Oklahoma are regrouped into districts.

New enrollment figures place Waurika around the middle of Class B and Ryan will move to Class C for football for the next two seasons.

In early January the districts will be finalized by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association.

The Oklahoma Football Coaches Association makes recommendations to the OSSAA and those recommendations have been released.

Class B is divided into eight six-team districts, while Class C is made up of four eight-team districts.

It is recommended that Waurika be assigned to District B-3.

Two of Waurika’s district foes from the past two years are part of the recommendations. Central High and Empire will probably join the Eagles in the new district.

Joining the three schools will more than likely be Cyril, Snyder and Tipton. Tipton, who has dominated play in Class C the past four years, has moved into Class B for the next two years.

Bray-Doyle, one of Waurika’s district foes this past season has been recommended for District B-4, while Velma-Alma will begin district play in District B-4 along with Alex, Caddo, Strother and Southwest Covenant.

The Eagles will have five non-district games on the 2020 schedule which will be finalized soon after the district recommendations have been approved.

Ryan has been placed in District C-2 by the coaches’ association. All the other teams in the district have been in Class C the past two years.

None of the teams recommended for placement in District C-2 will be totally unfamiliar to the Cowboys.

The district will likely include Temple and Grandfield – both long-time rivals of Ryan.

Also recommended to be in the district are Fox, Maysville, Mountain View-Gotebo, Paoli and Thackerville.

All of those schools have been on the Cowboys’ schedule but it has been 10 years since the Cowboys have faced Fox and Paoli in the regular season.

The districts are to be finalized at a meeting on January 15.