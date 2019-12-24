Waurika’s boys basketball squad rebounded from a first-round setback by winning two consecutive games and claimed the consolation title of the Comet Classic at Velma-Alma last weekend.

The Waurika girls won a first-round game in the tourney, but fell in the next two contests to finish fourth.

The Waurika boys fell in the first round to Walters, 55-46, before taking a 52-41 victory over Marlow Junior Varsity and handing Sterling a 46-30 defeat in the consolation finals of the tourney last Saturday night.

The Lady Eagles claimed a 35-33 victory over Konawa in the first round of the tourney last Thursday, but fell in the semifinals to Amber-Pocasset, 51-28, and to Sterling, 40-29, in the third place clash.

The first-round win by the Lady Eagles was close throughout.

Waurika held a 10-6 lead after the first quarter and both teams battled on even terms in the second quarter to give the Lady Eagles a 17-13 advantage at the intermission.

Konawa took the lead after three quarters by outscoring the Lady Eagles, 12-7, to hold a 25-24 lead entering the final period of play.

Liberti Simmons and Asia Smith hit key free throws down the stretch and Tallin Mora hit two of her four three pointers in the fourth quarter to give Waurika the win.

Mora paced the Lady Eagles in scoring with 12 points.

In the semifinals, the Lady Panthers proved to be too much for the Lady Eagles after Waurika had a hard time scoring in the first quarter.

The Lady Panthers moved out to a 13-2 advantage after the first quarter and Waurika really never got on track on the offensive end of the court.

Am-Po increased the margin to 27-11 at the half.

Waurika narrowed the gap to 35-21 at the end of the third quarter, the Lady Panthers went on a 16-7 scoring run in the fourth quarter to dash any hopes of a Waurika rally.

Smith was the only Waurika player in double figures with 12 points.

In Saturday’s third place game the Lady Tigers held a slim 5-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and increased the lead to 12-9 after the second period.

The Lady Tigers added to the lead in the third quarter with an 11-8 advantage to lead 23-17 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Tigers pulled away in the fourth quarter with a 17-12 run to secure the victory.

Smith was the leading scorer for the Lady Eagles with nine points.

The Eagles suffered their first loss of the season in the first round of the tournament.

Walters took a 14-5 first quarter advantage, but the Eagles cut the deficit to 23-18 by the end of the first half.

The Eagles continued to chip away at the Blue Devil advantage and trailed 35-32 at the end of the third quarter.

The game was close throughout the final quarter, but Walters converted 12 of 17 free throws to hold off the Eagles and stretch the lead to the final margin.

Treyton Torrez had a season-high 21 points for the Eagles, but no other Waurika player was in double figures.

The Eagles got back on the winning track in the consolation semifinals with an impressive 11-point victory over the Outlaw Junior Varsity.

In the first quarter neither team could score and Waurika ended the quarter with just a 6-2 lead.

The Eagles increased the margin to 24-16 by halftime and pulled away with 28 points in the second half while holding the Outlaws to only 15 points in the final two quarters.

Peyton Fletcher led the Eagles in scoring with 15 points, while Torrez added 12.

In Saturday’s consolation championship game, the Eagles had to rally from a 12-4 deficit in the first quarter.

Waurika outscored the Tigers, 13-7, in the second quarter to trail only 19-17 heading to the locker room.

The Eagles took command of the game in the third quarter with a 14-3 scoring advantage to lead 31-22 going into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers made a run at the Eagles, but the Eagles were able to connect on nine of 12 free throw attempts to get the win.

Torrez had 15 points to pace the Eagles in scoring.

TOURNAMENT NOTES: Velma-Alma girls and boys won the tournament titles on Saturday…The was the second straight year the Waurika teams have competed in the Comet Classic….The boys improved on last year’s 0-2 performance by taking the consolation title, while the Lady Eagles finished fourth after winning the consolation title in the 2018 tourney…Torrez finished the tourney by averaging 16 points in the three games….Smith was the top point-producer in the tourney for the Lady Eagles with 28 points in three games.