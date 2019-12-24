Quote of the day– Behold, I bring you tidings of great joy which shall be to all people.

Terral First Baptist GA’s– Special Thanks goes out to everyone who came by our Bake Sale and Craft Show Saturday Morning. Those who came out after 5:00 to play bingo we would like to let you know how much we ap- preciate you. Again “Thank You’’ for your support.

FBC Girls In Action Mission Work– The GA’s decorated 18” Christmas trees and delivered them to the residents at the Westbrook Care Center in Waurika on Thursday, De- cember 5th. Special Thanks to Mrs. Patti for escorting me and the GA’s to deliver the trees and cards. We had a great time and the residents were so sweet and apprecia- tive. We wish you all a very “Merry Christ- mas and a Happy New Year” and may God bless each of you.

Happy Birthday to You– Hunter Wes- berry will celebrate “18” on the 10th. Jan Campsey will party on the 16th. Racen Williams will eat cake on the 19th. Hardy Johnson will celebrate ‘’82’’ years on the 22nd. Mr. Joe Martin will party on the 23rd. Samuel Chavez will have ice cream on the 26th.

Community Prayer List– Tom Smith, Tooter Alsup, Joni Collins, Mark Hoffman, Lonnie Wells, Teresa Sexton, A.R. and Martha Martin, Adam White, Mary Loo Duke, Vir- ginia Tanner, Darlene Hall, T.K. Delaney, Manuel Villarreal, Shawna Reed, Hardy Johnson, and our military stationed around the world- Kurtis Morgan, Scott Mclver & Chris Cox. Our prayer is for God to keep you in his loving care.