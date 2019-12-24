Arrested 12/10/19 AGNEW, MISTI DAWN of Sulphur, OK; DOB: 12/29/79; Possession of controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia.

Arrested 12/10/19

ARMSTRONG, CASSANDRA LEEAN of Waurika, OK; DOB: 8/30/85; Warrant for Unlawful Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent.

Arrested 12/15/19

BARENTHIN, TIFFANY LYNN of Wau- rika, OK; DOB: 11/22/87; Failure to Appear Warrant(Animal at Large)

Arrested 12/10/19

CANTWELL, AMY RENEE of Wilson, OK; DOB: 4/28/73; Warrant, Hold for Carter Coun- ty.

Arrested 12/12/19

COLE, ROGER GLEN of Byers, TX; Forgery II/ Forgery III Three Counts Hold Only for Logan County.

Arrested 12/15/19

GOODWIN, JEREMIAH CURTIS of Wau- rika, OK; DOB: 10/15/ 85; Failure to Appear Warrant(No Valid DL) (Speeding), Failure to Ap- pear Warrant- Failure to Maintain Security.

Arrested 12/10/19

KERRY, NOLAN SYLVIR of Byers, TX; DOB: 12/6/85; Driving a motor vehicle under Susped- ed or Revoked Drivers License or While disquali- fied, Failure to Appear- Failure to Pay all Taxes Due to State.

Arrested 12/11/19

PATTERSON, JOHN MARK of Dallas, TX; DOB: 2/10/87; Failure to Wear Seat Belt, Driv- ing with License Canc/Susp/Revoked, Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Act.

Arrested 12/9/19

PEDIGO, BENJAMIN MARCEL of Waurika, OK; DOB: 10/11/83; Warrant – Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance(Meth).

Arrested 12/14/19

PERKINS, CHASSIDY ANN of Ringling, OK; DOB: 7/11/79; Possession of Controlled Danger- ous Substance, Unlawful Possession of Parapher- nalia.