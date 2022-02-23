Moore, OK – Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04) released the following statement after President Joe Biden addressed the nation regarding Russia’s invasion of two regions in Ukraine and U.S. plans to impose sanctions.

“In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Joe Biden was right to announce planned U.S. sanctions for this aggressive behavior. Unfortunately, I fear this action may be too little too late,” said Cole. “Indeed, Russia has been amassing troops and blood on the Ukrainian border for months now and flouting the limits of international law. While swift and severe sanctions on Russia are important for defending our NATO allies and preserving the order on the world’s stage, I am concerned that Russia is not intimidated or deterred.”