All Chickasaw citizens who are seniors in high school are eligible to apply for honor cords to display while graduating.

Braided in yellow, purple and blue rope, the honor cords feature a medallion displaying the Great Seal of the Chickasaw Nation. The application deadline for these honor cords is March 30.

Chickasaw seniors may also apply for a one-time reimbursement of graduation expenses.

Approved high school senior expenses include graduation announcements, caps and gowns, class rings, letterman jackets, and senior pictures. Up to $150 will be reimbursed for costs associated with these purchases.

For more information, contact Chickasaw Nation Youth Services Division by phone at (580) 310-6620, email at YouthSupportReimbursement@Chickasaw.net or visit

Chickasaw.net/Services/Children-Youth/Youth-Support-Reimbursement-Program.