Washington, D.C. – Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04) announced today that he will host a constituent telephone town hall to discuss and answer questions about the latest legislative news and updates from Congress.

“I look forward to connecting with my constituents again during another telephone town hall,” said Cole. “Between my travels across the Fourth District of Oklahoma, legislative business in Washington this week and the latest misguided actions out of the Biden Administration, there is a lot to discuss during this next phone call event.”

Details for participating in the call are below:

Date: Monday, August 30, 2021

Time: 6:00-7:00 p.m. CT

Dial In: (833) 305-1727

In addition, to sign up to be called directly or to listen to a live audio webcast of the event, constituents can visit cole.house.gov/telephone-town-halls .

For more information or questions, please call Cole’s Norman office at (405) 329-6500.