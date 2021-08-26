Terral Telephone Company Recipient

of USDA Investment in Rural High-Speed Broadband

Terral Telephone Company was recently the recipient of the USDA investment in High-Speed Broadband in Rural areas.

The rural Development investment in the amount of $1,854,675 will be used to deploy fiber-to-the-premises broadband service in rural Oklahoma which covers 132 square miles and will service 105 households, two educational facilities, and one healthcare facility.

Todd Segress, Managing Partner, of Terral Telephone and 81Broadband says, “Affordable, Fiber Internet to the home or business will allow our customers to take advantage of all the best applications such as… telemedicine, distance-learning, e-commerce, video conferencing, webCams, and streaming tv.”

81Broadband provides the fiber Internet connection, sets up a secure WiFi network, and connects all your devices. We make it easy to enjoy the benefits of technology.