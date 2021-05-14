2021 EVENT INFORMATION – May 15, 2021
As mentioned above, the focal point of this year’s event will be celebrating Sorosis Park on the North end of Main Street. There will also be many things to come see, shop, and take part in all up and down Main Street.
- Downtown Dash 5K & 1 Mile Walk
- (Registration 8am, 9am Start. All ages welcome)
- Farmer’s Market Season Opener 8 AM-11:30 AM
- Cornhole Tournament – 11 AM
- 3v3 Basketball Tournament – 1 PM (Adult & Youth divisions)
- Sorosis Park – 5:30 PM
- Live Music
- Artist Dr. Palmer Mural Signing
- Pop-up Dog Park @ The Lawn
- Food (Taco Truck, Circle D Cafe & more)
- Crafters & Pop-up shops
- WVFD Beer Garden (D & MAIN)
- Inflatable Kid’s Zone
- Dunk Tank
- Free Activities
- Evening Movie (9 PM)