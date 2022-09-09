…Trip to Del City Ends with Mercy Rule Victory at the Half

An array of big plays and four turnovers by Destiny Christian allowed Waurika to post an impressive 56-6 victory over the Wildcats in Del City last Friday night.

The game ended at halftime because of the mercy rule.

Every touchdown for the Eagles was 22 yards or more and four of them were 50 yards or more – including a 68-yard fumble return by Isaac Camarillo.

The Wildcat defense provided little resistance as the Eagles ran only 23 offensive plays in the one half of play and one of those was a punt and six others were scoring plays.

Meanwhile the Eagle defense produced four turnovers – three of which were interceptions.

Waurika scored four times in the first quarter and three more in the second quarter to record its first win of the year.

Camarillo started the scoring barrage at the 10:46 mark of the first quarter when he hauled in a 35-yard scoring pass from Treyton Torrez. Trent Arellano ran for the two-point conversion to give the Eagles an early 8-0 advantage.

Jake Smart scored the first of his two touchdowns for the next Waurika score. His 22-yard scoring run was the shortest scoring play of the night and came with 6:52 left in the first quarter. Smart added the two-point conversion and Waurika was in front, 16-0.

T. Torrez got his first of two rushing touchdowns for the next Waurika score. The Waurika quarterback busted free for a 67-yard scoring jaunt and Smart ran for the two points and with 3:14 left in the quarter Waurika built a 24-0 lead.

Destiny Christian got on the scoreboard for the only time with just 12 seconds left in the first quarter. Dennis Dibie caught a 32-yard scoring pass from Jason Ramsey. The try for two failed, but the Wildcats had cut the lead to 24-6.

The Eagles were not done scoring as they took possession following the kickoff at the Destiny Christian 48 and on the first play T. Torrez found Gavin Torrez for a 48-yard pass and catch as time expired in the first quarter. When T. Torrez ran for the two points, the first quarter ended with Waurika in front, 32-6.

Early in the second quarter, T. Torrez got away from the Wildcats again and he sped 50 yards for the touchdown. Smart ran for the two points and with 8:27 remaining before halftime, the Eagles had increased the lead to 40-6.

The Wildcats began a drive on their next possession, but it ended when Camarillo picked up a fumble and raced 68 yards for the score. Arellano added the two-point conversion and with 5:48 left in the second quarter Waurika had upped the margin to 48-6.

The final score of the night came after another Wildcat turnover. This time it was Smart who broke free and rambled 55 yards for the score with 5:04 left before intermission. When Gunner Myers ran for the two points, the final margin was set.

Smart and T. Torrez each eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark. Smart had just five carries for 137 yards, while T. Torrez racked up 108 yards on only four carries.

The Eagles used the big plays to compile 264 yards rushing on only 16 attempts or a 16.5 per carry average.

EAGLE FLIGHTS: The Eagles are now 1-1 on the season and will take a week off before entertaining Grandfield on September 16 for homecoming….The Bearcats are 1-1 heading this week’s game with Fox and they broke an 11-game losing streak with their win over Paoli last Friday night….The 56 points scored by the Eagles last Friday marks the 18th time the Eagles have scored 56 or more points under fifth-year head coach Joe Allen….The 56 points scored is the most since the Eagles put up 66 points last season against Canton….It is the 27th time since Waurika began eight-man play that the Eagles have scored 56 points or more in a game….This was the first meeting with a private school since a 2020 playoff game with Southwest Covenant and the first regular season meeting with a private school since a 54-6 loss to Oklahoma City Christian Academy in the 2013 season….Waurika is 4-2 in school history against private schools and if you add in meetings in the past with Ft. Sill and Riverside Indian Schools and Oklahoma School for the Deaf, Waurika is 11-2 in meetings against private schools….Only three times in 11 years of eight-man football has Waurika managed to win its first two games and it has happened only 19 times in school history…Smart’s 137 yards rushing marks his second straight game as an Eagle with 100+ yards.

Game in Figures

WHS DC

First Downs 8 6

Yards Rushing 16-264 15-60

Yards Passing 95 113

Passes 3-6 8-16

Fumbles, Lost 0-0 1-1

Punts 1-29 0-0

Penalties 5-44 2-15

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Waurika 32 24 x x—56

Destiny Christian 0 8 x x—8

SCORING SUMMARY

WAURIKA – Isaac Camarillo 35 pass from Treyton Torrez (Trent Arellano run), 10:46, 1st Quarter

WAURIKA – Jake Smart 22 run (Smart run), 6:52, 1st Quarter

WAURIKA – Torrez 67 run (Smart run), 3:14, 1st Quarter

DESTINY CHR. – Dennis Dibie 32 pass from Jason Ramsey (run failed), :12, 1st Quarter

WAURIKA – Gavin Torrez 48 pass from T. Torrez (T. Torrez run), :00, 1st Quarter

WAURIKA – T. Torrez 50 run (Smart run), 8:27, 2nd Quarter

WAURIKA – Camarillo 68 fumble return (Arellano run), 5:48, 2nd Quarter

WAURIKA – Smart 55 run (Gunner Myers run), 5:0, 2nd Quarter

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

WAURIKA: Rushing – Jake Smart 5-137, Treyton Torrez 4-108, Trent Arellano 3-24, Gunner Myers 1-0, Johnathan Winegeart 3-(-5); Passing – T. Torrez 3-6-95-0; Receiving – Isaac Camarillo 1-35, Gavin Torrez 1-48, Smart 1-12.

DESTINY CHRISTIAN: Rushing – Jason Ramsey 9-48, Zachay Maturey 4-6, Dennis Dibie 1-4, Jayden Anglin 1-2; Passing – Ramsey 8-16-13-3; Receiving – Diebie 3-44, Maturey 3-28, Caleb Weston 3-44.