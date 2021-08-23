The people of Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas are sponsoring four energy education workshops this fall that provide teachers with up to $1,100 in classroom supplies.

The free workshops coordinated by the Oklahoma Energy Resources Board (OERB) offer training in nine different energy curricula for K-12. Each curriculum includes hands-on lessons aligned to Oklahoma academic standards and provide real-world applications to concepts that are already being taught in the classroom. Teachers who complete the training receive a free kit of materials and equipment, a teacher’s guide and a stipend for attending.

The kit materials, which range from graphing calculators and graduated cylinders to pencils and rulers, provide a much-needed boost in classroom resources. Planned for Enid, McAlester, Blanchard and Bartlesville, the workshop locations are designed to give teachers across the state access to this opportunity.

“We hear so often that the materials provided in our kits significantly increase the equipment in many science and math classrooms,” said OERB Executive Director Mindy Stitt. “From calculators to hot plates, these valuable resources can be used year-round.”

Educators are also eligible for a free field trip to one of 13 museums across the state for every year they teach the curricula in their classrooms. For more information or to register, visit OERBHomeRoom.com.

The OERB is funded by the over 2,500 producers and thousands of royalty owners across Oklahoma through a voluntary one-tenth of 1 percent assessment on oil and natural gas production. Since 1993, the agency’s purpose is to conduct environmental restoration of abandoned well sites and to provide energy education in Oklahoma.