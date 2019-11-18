Do you like cookies? How about free cookies AND a chance to win some fun prizes? If the answer is, YES, to both of the questions, then come to Downtown Waurika on Friday, Nov. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and visit some of your favorite merchants and you will get a free cookie and Christmas Stickers to play the Cookie Crawl game. If the business has a Shop Local Sticker in their window, then they will have cookies and stickers. “The cookies may run out, but we will have plenty of stickers so you can play the game,” according to Jena Good, Shop Local Committee Member and Cookie Crawl Chair.

The game cards for the Cookie Crawl will be the same as for the regular Shop Local Waurika game cards, however, the stickers for this one-day game will be Christmas stickers and you will not place the entries in the red Shop Local containers at each business. When shoppers have finished getting cookies and filling game cards, they will take them to the Red River Fine Art Gallery at 124 South Main in Waurika. There will be a special drawing hopper at the Gallery and all prizes for this one day event will be drawn from that hopper. Shoppers have to have game cards to the gallery by 4 p.m. Prizes will begin being given away shortly after 4 p.m. The Gallery will have more cookies and some other goodies as well as hot spiced cider and coffee.

Fun prizes including five $20 Waurika Bucks will be given away as well as fun Waurika Coffee mugs full of Christmas Candy, a couple of surprises from Shelton’s Grocery and some other fun items. All game cards will also be placed in the hopper for the Grand Prize drawing of $500 cash that will be given away after the Christmas Parade on Dec. 14. Golden Game Cards will be given away which are entries ready to be filled out and put in the hopper for the Christmas Parade Give-away. The Golden Game Cards have all the spots for stickers filled in and all the winner has to do is fill in their name and drop it in the Hopper.

If you want extra chances to win, keep your receipts for purchases made during the Cookie Crawl (no purchase is necessary to get a cookie and a sticker) and you will get extra chances for the Gold Game Cards. If you take pictures of your Cookie Crawl adventure and post them on Instagram for Facebook and add the hashtag #ShopLocalWaurika, you can get extra Christmas Stickers at 4 p.m..

This event is sponsored by the Waurika Chamber of Commerce as part of the Shop Local Waurika program.“Cookie Crawls are great events to do with family and friends! They’re also fun for all ages. Make an afternoon of visiting your favorite shops around town and collect delicious cookies while playing for your chance to win some prizes and extra entries in our Shop Local Waurika giveaway in December.,” Jena Good, said.