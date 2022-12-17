Helen Lucille Hoffman Morgan

January 20, 1930 – December 10, 2022

Age: 92

Helen Lucille Hoffman Morgan passed from this life into heaven on Dec. 10, 2022. Helen was born in Winnsboro, Texas on January 20, 1930 to James Frank and Maebell (Fairris) Hoffman. She graduated from Irving Schools in 1948. (Irving, Oklahoma) She and Glen Dale Morgan were united in marriage on October 14, 1948 in Wichita Falls, Texas. He preceded her in death January 31, 2001.

She was a force of a woman with a plethora of skills: in chronological order, she was a cook for the Irving School, a farmer’s wife & mother, a church secretary for College Heights Baptist Church in Chickasha, a bookkeeper and automotive parts manager for Morgan-Richardson Dealership, a clerk & accountant for Waurika Public Schools, a librarian for Waurika Public Elementary School, and a volunteer tutor for various students in her golden years. She painted murals and sewed many miles of fabric for the First Baptist Preschool in Waurika.

She devoted most of her life as a Sunday School teacher. Preceding her in death are her parents Frank & Maebell Hoffman, her brother James Ray Hoffman and her sister Dortha Ann Hoffman, her husband Glen Dale Morgan, and her daughter Connie Lynn Morgan Spivey. She is survived by her son Ronnie Glen Morgan and daughter in-law Sharon Morgan, her sons-in-law Sam Spivey & John Gibbons, her granddaughters Katrice Volkert & Taryn Gibbons and their husbands, respectively, David Hatala and Travis Husband, and her grandsons Brandon Spivey (son of Sam) and Matthew (son of Ronnie & Sharon), as well as her six great grandchildren Clay & Glen Volkert (sons of Katrice), Chance & Connor Husband (sons of Taryn & Travis), and Hanjoo & Hansohl (daughter & son of Brandon & Yegeun Spivey), siblings – Bonnie Rice, Peggy Allison, Mozelle Hager, George Hoffman, and Linda Sue Kellner.

A celebration of Life is tentatively set for January 20th, 2023.