Waurika invaded the Velma-Alma gym Tuesday night, but the Lady Eagles and Eagles found no success on the visitor’s floor.

The Lady Eagles fell to V-A, 47-34, while the 15th-ranked Velma-Alma boys handed the Eagles an 88-51 defeat.

Both Waurika teams are in action tonight at the Waurika gym. The Eagles and Lady Eagles will host Southern Eight foe Grandfield and tipoff is set for 6:30.

Tomorrow night (Friday), Waurika will travel to Big Pasture in another Southern Eight Conference game. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30.

Waurika will return from the holidays and will host Wilson in a twinbill slated for a 6:30 p.m. start on January 3.

The Eagles and Lady Eagle will compete in the Black Diamond Invitational at Rush Springs during the first weekend of January.

The Lady Eagles and Lady Comets battled through the first two quarters, but V-A went on a 13-0 run during the fourth quarter that enabled the Lady Comets to get the victory.

Waurika actually led, 8-7, after one quarter, but the Lady Comets outscored the Lady Eagles, 11-7, in the second quarter to take an 18-15 lead at the intermission.

The Comets increased the lead in the third quarter by outscoring Waurika, 13-12, but the Lady Eagles only trailed by four at 31-27.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter the Lady Eagles went on a 4-0 run to tie the game, but then things fell apart for Waurika.

The Lady Comets went on a 13-0 run that eventually turned into a 16-3 run to capture control of the contest and give V-A a 47-34 advantage.

The two teams played on even terms the rest of the way, but the Lady Comets held off any possible Waurika rally to secure the win.

The Lady Eagles struggled with shooting in what would become the first loss of the season.

Waurika shot 29% from the field, but was a woeful one of 19 from the three-point line.

Liberti Simmons led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 13 points – well below her 21 point per game scoring average coming into Tuesday’s contest.

The Lady Eagles are now 6-1 on the season.

It the nightcap, the Comets overwhelmed the Eagles in the second quarter and pulled away in the second half for the big win.

The Eagles hung tough with the Comets in the first quarter and trailed by only six, 24-18, helped along by 13 points put up by the Eagles’ Treyton Torrez.

In the second quarter, the Comets caught fire and scored 26 points to hold a 50-29 advantage at the break.

The Eagles could not muster any kind of rally in the second half as the Comets bested the Eagles, 38-22, over the third and fourth quarters to set the final margin.

Overall, eleven Velma-Alma players saw the scoring column and four of them scored in double figures.

Torrez finished with game with 16 and Gavin Torrez added 12 for the Eagles, but no one else scored in double figures.

The Eagles dropped to 3-4 on the young season heading into tonight’s bout with Grandfield.

V-A 53, Waurika 40

(Girls)

Waurika 8 7 12 13—40

V-A 7 11 13 22—53

WAURIKA – Liberti Simmons 3-7-13, Cassidie Berry 5-1-11, Jasmine Henry 3-1-7, Aubree Showalter 2-0-4, Bekah Mataska 1-0-3, Jaden Adams 0-2-2. TOTALS: 14-11-40. PF: 21. Three-pointers: Mataska.

VELMA-ALMA – Addy Smith 5-8-18, Ally Smith 6-3-18, Rylee McCain 2-4-9, Azya Pemberton 4-0-8. TOTALS: 17-15-53. PF: 13. Three-pointers: Ally Smith 3, McLain.

V-A 88, Waurika 51

(Boys)

Waurika 18 11 8 14–51

V-A 24 26 14 24–88

WAURIKA – Treyton Torrez 5-5-16, Gavin Torrez 3-4-12, Jake Smart 4-0-8, Malachi Dodson 2-0-6, Isaac Camarillo 2-0-4, Lucas Boyd 2-0-4, Carson Williams 0-1-1. TOTALS: 18-10-51. PF: 17. Three-pointers: Dodson 2, G. Torrez 2, T. Torrez.

VELMA-ALMA – Crue Garrett 7-10-25, Jackson Lohrer 5-0-12, Alex Wilkerson 5-2-12, Cam Wiggins 3-5-11, Kellan Biffle 3-0-7, Slade Strickland 3-0-7, Langston Walker 1-3-5, Elliott 1-0-3, Kole Anderson 1-0-2, Anthony Hernandez 1-0-2, Jake Sullivan 1-0-2. TOTALS: 31-20-88. PF: 19. Three-pointers – Lohrer 2, Garrett, Strickland, Biffle, Elliott.