Waurika, OK – Dec.13, The Waurika Public Works Authority has been awarded the 2023 REAP Grant in the amount of $45,000. The Rural Economic Action Plan (REAP) provides a means for communities to improve their infrastructure and quality of life by providing funding for various projects. This year the WPWA requested funding to install a generator and related equipment at the raw water station with an estimated cost of $50,000–this project will now be completed with a final cost of $5,000 to be funded by the City. The City has and will always diligently seek out any and all grant funding opportunities in order to improve infrastructure and minimize the burden of cost to the members of our community. The City was 1 of 57 applicants across the area to receive funding through the 2023 REAP program.