Co-Parenting Classes: This class, offered monthly, is informative for Parents, Grandparents and other relatives of minor children living with parents who are going through a separation or divorce. The next class is scheduled for 1 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the Jefferson County OSU Extension Conference Room. Other dates may be scheduled as time allows.

Oklahoma law mandates divorcing parents of minor children to take a Co-Parenting Class. To register for a class, contact Jefferson County OSU Extension office at 580-228-2332. Pre-registration is required and there is a cost for this class. Contact Tara Brown at 580-228-2332 for additional information.

Jefferson County Oklahoma Home and Community Education (OHCE) hosts monthly programs the 3rd Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m.; these programs include research-based educational topics. These programs are open to the public.

November 15: “Gnome-body Knows You Like I Gnome You!” was presented by Carol Hart, Comanche County Extension Educator, Family & Consumer Sciences, CED. Members present heard a brief history of Gnomes and each one was given an opportunity to make their own Gnome.

Tara Brown, Melicia McFadden, and Carolyn Watkins

Displaying their gnomes.

Our December meeting will be “Holiday Tea”. Date, time and location will be announced when finalized.

A class for Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance will be scheduled and will be open to all ages. If interested, or know someone who will be interested, let Tara Brown know so adequate supplies can be made available.

Jefferson County 4-H and Youth Development News:

Enrollment for 2022-2023 began August 1st through 4h.zsuite.org. To enroll, students must be 8 years of age and in the 3rd grade (or older). To participate in 4-H Events and Contest, members must be actively enrolled. If you need assistance, contact Linda Whitsett or Tara Brown at Jefferson County OSU Extension 580-228-2332.

Emails and information about upcoming 4-H events will be emailed to your email address you used when signing up on 4h.zsuite.org

West District 4-H Has Talent is scheduled for Saturday, January 28, 2023. Entries are due to Jefferson County OSU Extension office by 3 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

West District South Region Public Speaking (Speeches, Illustrated Presentations, and Demonstrations) contest will be Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Pleasant View Mennonite Church in Hydro, Oklahoma. The contest will begin at 9 am and end by noon. There will also be a Volunteer Conference in the afternoon for those enrolled as a 4-H Volunteer. Contact Tara Brown for the link to register for the contest.

Shooting Sports – our next session will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022. We meet in the Jefferson County Fair Building. Must be enrolled in 4-H.

Sage Mayfeld and Coach Emily Smith checking the target

Jefferson County Jr. Livestock Show is scheduled for Thursday, February 23-Saturday, February 25, 2023. Entries are due by 4 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2022.

West District Duds to Dazzle is scheduled for Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Clinton, OK. More details will be coming.

West District South Culinary Days is scheduled for Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Stephens Food Showdown.

If you are interested in becoming a 4-H volunteer, contact OSU Extension at 580-228-2332 for information.

RECIPE

Slow Cooker Turkey and Dumplings

Ingredients

• 2 (10.75 ounce) cans condensed cream of chicken soup

• 1 (15 ounce) can chicken broth

• 1 1/2 cups chopped cooked turkey, or more to taste

• 1 cup chopped potatoes, or more to taste

• 1 cup chopped carrots, or more to taste

1/2 onion, chopped

2 tablespoons butter

1 pinch garlic powder

1 pinch poultry seasoning

1/2 (10 ounce) can refrigerated buttermilk biscuit dough, cut into squares

Instructions

1. Mix cream of chicken soup, chicken broth, turkey, potatoes, carrots, onion, butter, garlic powder, and poultry seasoning together in a slow cooker.

2. Cook on High for 3 hours; stir. Arrange biscuits atop turkey mixture and cook until biscuits are cooked through, about 1 more hour.