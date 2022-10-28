LAWTON, Oklahoma – The councils of Ringling, Ryan, Terral and Waurika have all issued a proclamation declaring October 23 – 31, 2022 as Red Ribbon Week. The nation’s largest and longest running drug-use prevention program, Red Ribbon Week was started in 1985 as a response to the torture and murder of DEA Special Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena at the hands of drug traffickers in Mexico when people began wearing red ribbons to honor his commitment and dedication. Now, schools and communities across the country commemorate Red Ribbon Week through wearing ribbons, participating in events, educating youth, and pledging to live drug-free lives.

The Wichita Mountains Prevention Network (WMPN) and Jefferson County Pathways Coalition worked together to get the proclamation brought forward. Each community was enthusiastic in their support, and the councils wasted no time approving the proclamation at their October meetings.

“We are thrilled that Ringling, Ryan, Terral, and Waurika have joined our campaign to raise awareness for Red Ribbon Week,” says Jennifer Gormley, Community Based Prevention Services Coordinator with WMPN. “With the constant pressure to turn to alcohol, marijuana, and other drugs, we must do all we can to show students that we support them.” Coalition member Lauren Nitschke of Waurika agrees. “It is so vital that we empower our youth with the tools they need to make smart choices for their health, and we are proud to see our communities stand behind this effort.”

Wondering how to get involved in Red Ribbon Week? There are many ideas at www.redribbon.org, such as:

• Plant red flower bulbs

• Decorate cars and plan a neighborhood Red Ribbon “Cruiseby”

• Enter the Red Ribbon Week Theme Contest

• Use the #CelebrateLifeLiveDrugFree and #RedRibbonWeek hashtags in your social media posts

• Talk to the kids in your life about the importance of abstaining from drugs and alcohol

Wichita Mountains Prevention Network (WMPN) is a nonprofit dedicated to creating safe communities through promoting proven substance abuse prevention strategies among teens and adults. WMPN is grant funded by the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. For more information on how you can protect your teens, please contact CBPS Coordinator Jennifer Gormley at jgormley@wmpn.org, and follow WMPN on Facebook.