It was complete domination last Thursday night at Central High as the Waurika Eagles scored a 56-6 victory over the Bronchos in a contest that ended at the half.

Waurika returns to action Friday night as they play host to the Alex Longhorns. Kickoff at Cy Sloan Stadium is set for 7 o’clock.

Waurika is now 4-3 on the season and 2-1 in District B-4 play. Alex will come to Waurika without a win on the season in eight contests.

Treyton Torrez and Trent Arellano led the charge for the Eagles. Both Eagles scored four touchdowns each during the contest.

Torrez scored four rushing touchdowns on his 12 carries during the game which ended at the half because of the mercy rule.

Arellano caught two touchdown passes and had two rushing touchdowns.

The Eagles got off to a slow start as they led only 14-0 after the first quarter.

After the Bronchos had driven to the Waurika 14 on the first drive of the game, the Eagle defense rose to the occasion and held Central High on a fourth down attempt to take over on downs.

A few plays later, Torrez found Arellano on a screen play and he found the end zone from 19 yards out with 5:48 left in the first quarter to give Waurika a 6-0 lead.

On the Eagles’ next possession, Torrez capped a drive with a one-yard touchdown run. Torrez added the two-point conversion and Waurika held a 14-0 lead with 2:20 left in the second quarter.

In the second quarter, the points came often and quickly for the Eagles.

On the first play of the second period, Torrez scampered 37 yards for a score. Jonathan Winegeart added the two-point conversion giving the Eagles a 22-0 lead with 11:49 showing in the second quarter.

Waurika recovered the ensuing onside kick and on the first play from scrimmage, Torrez raced 35 yards for another score. Waurika was now in front 28-0 with 11:37 left in the second quarter after the try for two points came up short.

After another Waurika defensive stop, Torrez got his final score of the night with a four-yard scoring run. Winegeart added the two-point conversion and Waurika had increased the lead to 36-0 with 8:09 remaining in the first half.

Levi Young got the Bronchos on the scoreboard with a six-yard run and the Eagle lead had been trimmed to 36-6 with 6:23 left in the second quarter.

It did not take long for the Eagles to answer as Torrez found Arellano on a 45-yard touchdown pass. After Torrez ran for the two points, Waurika was in front, 44-6, with 6:09 still left in the second quarter.

Waurika closed out the game with two scores in the final couple of minute of the second quarter.

Arellano raced 25 yards with 2:14 left to put Waurika in front, 50-6.

With just 27 seconds left in the second quarter, Waurika got the game-ending score on a 33-yard run to set the final margin.

Torrez had another outstanding night rushing with 161 yards on 12 carries. Torrez had only two completions passing in the game, but both completions went for scores.

EAGLE FLIGHTS: The Eagles now hold a 6-3 advantage in meetings with Central High….Waurika has won five straight in the series….In all six wins by the Eagles over the Bronchos, Waurika has scored 50 or more points….The Eagles ran 34 offensive plays during the game and did not have negative yardage on any play….Waurika scored on eight of the 34 plays they ran during the game….Torrez broke the 1,000-yard rushing barrier after his performance last Thursday night and now has 1,018 yards rushing on 83 carries….Jake Smart missed the game last week because of some injuries….This game was moved to Thursday night because of a shortage of available officials for the game….The Eagles have clinched a playoff spot with this victory over Central High and with a victory tomorrow night should clinch second place in the district race which would mean a home game for the first round of the playoffs.

Game in Figures

WHS CHS

First Downs 14 5

Yards Rushing 27-280 30-46

Yards Passing 64 66

Passes 2-7 3-7

Passes Int. by 1 0

Fumbles, Lost 0-0 0-0

Punts 0-0 2-18

Penalties 7-50 2-25

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Waurika 14 42 x x—56

Central 0 6 x x—6

SCORING SUMMARY

WAURIKA – Trent Arellano 19 pass from Treyton Torrez (run failed), 5:48, 1st Quarter

WAURIKA – Torrez 1 run (Torrez run), 2:20, 1st Quarter

WAURIKA – Torrez 37 run (Johnathan Winegeart run), 11:49, 2nd Quarter

WAURIKA – Torrez 35 run (run failed), 11:37, 2nd Quarter

WAURIKA – Torrez 4 run (Winegeart run), 8:09, 2nd Quarter

CENTRAL HIGH – Levi Young 6 run (run failed), 6:23, 2nd Quarter

WAURIKA – Arellano 45 pass from Torrez (Torrez run), 6:09, 2nd Quarter

WAURIKA – Arellano 25 run (run failed), 2:14, 2nd Quarter

WAURIKA – Arellano 33 run (run failed), :27, 2nd Quarter

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

WAURIKA: Rushing – Treyton Torrez 12-161, Trent Arellano 6-85, Johnathan Winegeart 9-34; Passes – Torrez 2-7-0-64; Receiving – Arellano 2-64.

CENTRAL HIGH: Rushing – Levi Young 16-40, Bailey Johnson 6-11, Sean Klein 3-7, Aidan Armendariz 1-4, Cooper Walters 4-(-16); Passes – Johnson 3-7-0-66; Receiving – Johnson 1-40,Klein 1-20, Kolten Bethune 1-6.