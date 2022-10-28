Every game matters at this point in the season.

For the Ryan Cowboys, tonight’s contest with Grandfield on the Bearcats’ home field, will have an impact on the post-season hopes for the Cowboys.

Kickoff tonight is set for 7 o’clock.

The Cowboys need a win to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot.

District C-2 is not complicated at the top, but the battle for the final two playoff positions could be.

Geary needs to win one of its last two games to be assured of third place in the district.

If Ryan can pick up a victory over Grandfield, the Cowboys should be in a good place to earn fourth in the district race.

A loss by the Cowboys would all but eliminate Ryan from playoff consideration.

But, the positioning for the post season could get muddled if Geary were to fall in its final game with Corn Bible Academy.

The Cowboys must enter tonight’s game with Grandfield focused solely on the Bearcats.

After a forfeiting last week’s game with Destiny Christian, the Cowboys have had time to heal up from a number of injuries.

All but one of the injured Cowboys are expected to be available for tonight’s game with the Bearcats.

This series has been an interesting one over the years. The Bearcats hold a 36-28-5 advantage over Ryan, but the Cowboys have won 10 of the last 14 meetings including the last five consecutive meetings.

But, the series prior to that time has had some interesting outcomes.

In 2007, the teams battled through four overtimes with the Bearcats prevailing, 28-35.

Ryan won games in 2004 and 2006 but the games were decided by one and two points, respectively.

Ryan lost to Grandfield, 39-38, in a 2003 battle and also fell in overtime games in 2007 and 1992.

Maybe the wildest game in the series came in 1997 when Grandfield captured a 78-60 loss in a game that had several individual performances by the Cowboys that are among the best in school history.

Grandfield will bring a 3-5 mark into tonight’s game and a 1-3 mark in district play. Ryan is 4-4 on the year and 1-3 in district competition.

Game in Figures

RHS GHS

First Downs 13 20

Yards Rushing 353-196 44-383

Yards Passing 120 16

Passes 6-15 1-3

Passes Int. by 0 1

Fumbles, Lost 3-3 3-1

Punts 1-30 1-27

Penalties 4-45 4-40

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Ryan 0 8 0 14—22

Geary 0 16 8 14—38

SCORING SUMMARY

SECOND QUARTER

GEARY – Kale Smith fumble recovery in end zone (Jaiden Woods run), 6:33

GEARY – Woods 47 run (Woods pass from Jose Briseno), :57

RYAN – Larry Sewell 1 pass from Racen Williams (Williams run), :00

THIRD QUARTER

GEARY – Sergio Pineda 2 run (Woods run), 1:23

FOURTH QUARTER

RYAN – Williams 48 run (Foreman Casebolt pass from Williams), 6:02

GEARY – Elijah Pollard 50 kickoff return (pass failed), 5:50

RYAN – Julian Rodriguez 48 pass from Williams (pass failed), 4:42

GEARY – Landon Holt 2 run (Pollard pass from Woods), 1:55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RYAN: Rushing – Racen Williams 16-131, Carsen Rodriguez 10-45, Xavier Guzman 3-14, Julian Rodriguez 1-8, Foreman Casebolt 3-7, Maddox Dabbs 1-1, Team 1-(-10); Passes – Williams 6-15-1-120; Receiving – J. Rodriguez 3-74, Guzman 2-45, Larry Sewell 1-1; Tackles – Kyson Tomberlin 12, J. Rodriguez 7, Andrew Scott 6, Williams 4, Casebolt 2, C. Rodriguez 1, Dabbs 1, Guzman 1, Mason Adsit 1.

GEARY: Rushing – Sergio Pineda 27-251; Jaiden Woods 11-131, Kale Smith 2-12, Landon Holt 2-6, Team 2-(-17); Passes – Woods 1-1-0-16, Smith 0-2-0-0; Receiving – Henry Brown 1-16.