Arrested 11/30/22

Cummins, James Ray of Oklahoma City, OK; DOB 7/31/80; Jefferson County Warrant.

Arrested 12/1/22

Delaney, Lee Adam of Terral, OK; DOB 8/6/81; Domestic Assault and Battery, Motion to Revoke – Threaten to perform act of violence.

Arrested 11/30/22

Emberling, Joshua Dewayne of Ringling, OK; DOB 12/31/97; Domestic Assault and Battery by Strangulation.

Arrested 11/30/22

Hess, McKensie Paige of Ardmore, OK; Poss of controlled substance, Poss of tattoo equipment without a license, Poss of paraphernalia.

Arrested 11/30/22

Jennings, Jamie Lynn of Healdton, OK; DOB 12/1/94; Jefferson County Warrant.

Arrested 11/28/22

Meeker, David Ray of Waurika, OK; DOB 4/23/79; Petit Larceny.

Arrested 12/2/22

Smith, Kali Jo of Waurika, OK; DOB 12/16/89; FTA – Driving with license suspended, Speeding in a posted zone.

Arrested 11/30/22

Steen, Wayne Wesley of Hallsville, TX; DOB 6/21/80; Poss of paraphernalia, Poss of contr4olled substance, Poss of Marijuana, Poss of Meth, Driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked.

Arrested 12/3/22

Villarreal, Lawrence of Florence, TX; DOB 9/23/69; DUI:Second offense in 10 years, No valid drivers license, Transporting open container-beer, Failure to stop at stop sign, Failure to maintain lane.