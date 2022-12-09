…Cowboys, Cowgirls look for first wins at Wilson Tournament

Ryan’s basketball squads made the long trip to Thackerville Tuesday night and came up short on the scoreboard in both contests.

The Cowgirls dropped a 44-37 decision to the Lady Wildcats, while the Cowboys could not find enough offensive firepower and fell, 57-47, to the Wildcats.

Ryan was to have begun play today at the Black and Gold Classic at Wilson today.

The Cowboys were to have met Temple this afternoon at 2:30, while the girls were slated to take on Springer at 4 p.m.

If the Cowboys win they would play at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and a loss would send the Cowboys into the consolations at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

The Cowgirls would play Friday at 4 p.m. with a first-round win and would see action at 10 a.m. on Friday with a first-round defeat.

Next Monday the Cowboys and Cowgirls will travel to Springer and will close out the December schedule with a homecoming doubleheader against Maysville on Raymon West Court on December 16.

A slow start by the Cowgirls against the Lady Wildcats was responsible for the second straight loss by the Cowgirls.

Thackerville outscored the Cowgirls, 14-5, in the first frame and was able to hold off the Cowgirls the rest of the way.

The Cowgirls made a run in the second quarter as they outscored the Lady Wildcats, 13-8, to cut the Thackerville lead to 22-18 at the half.

Thackerville increased the lead with an 11-8 advantage in the third quarter to gain a 33-26 advantage heading to the fourth quarter.

While the Cowgirls continue to compete, they could not make a run as both teams scored 11 points in the final quarter and Thackerville revenged a loss to the Cowgirls a year ago.

The Cowgirls were led in scoring by Jasmine Villarreal with 13 points. Emily Harris came off the bench to chip in 10 tallies for the Cowgirls.

The Wildcats and Cowboys battled each other in the nightcap, but Thackerville’s slight edge in scoring in each quarter added up to a double-digit win.

The Cowboys trailed the Wildcats by only two after the first quarter, but Julian Rodriguez was the only Ryan player to score in the quarter that saw Thackerville manage a 12-10 lead.

In the second quarter the Cowboys could manage only four field goals, but they held the Wildcats to just 11 points. That gave Thackerville a 23-18 advantage heading to the locker room.

The Cowboys finally got going on offense in the third quarter as they connected for 16 points, but Thackerville ripped the cords for 20 tallies and the Wildcats were able to increase their lead to 43-34 heading into the final quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Thackerville connected on seven of 10 free throws, along with three field goals – one of those a three-pointer. The Cowboys could manage only 13 points and could never mount a serious rally.

Three Cowboys scored in double figures with Rodriguez leading the way with 19 points. Xavier Guzman added 14 points and Racen Williams had 10 points.

The rest of the Cowboy squad could muster only four points throughout the contest.

Game Summaries

Thackerville 44, Ryan 37

(Girls)

Ryan 5 13 8 11—37

Thackerville 14 8 11 11—44

RYAN – Jasmine Villarreal 6-0-13, Emily Harris 5-0-10, Kamrie Hernandez 2-1-5, Maci Cooper 1-0-3, Hanna Spence 1-1-3, Kylee Charmason 1-0-2, Libby Carter 0-1-1. TOTALS: 16-3-37. PF: 11. Three-pointers: Villarreal, Cooper.

THACKERVILLE – Mariah Hendobee 6-2-14, Kaitlynn McCage 4-4-14, Micah Williams 2-2-8, Raygan Barnes 3-0-6, Kylie Schleuter 1-0-2. TOTALS: 16-8-44. PF: 12. Three-pointers: McCage 2, Williams 2.

Thackerville 57, Ryan 47

(Boys)

Ryan 10 8 16 13—47

Thackerville 12 11 20 14—57

RYAN – Julian Rodriguez 7-3-19, Xavier Guzman 7-0-14, Racen Williams 4-0-10, Carsen Rodriguez 1-0-2, Mason Adsit 1-0-2. TOTALS: 20-3-47. PF: 21. Three-pointers: J. Rodriguez 2, Williams 2.

THACKERVILLE – Hernandez 5-4-15, Hicks 3-5-12, Rodriguez 3-2-11, Voyles 2-4-9, Barnes 4-1-9, Williams 1-0-2. TOTALS: 18-16-57. PF: 12. Three-pointers: Rodriguez 3, Voyles, Hicks, Hernandez